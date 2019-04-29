Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Etsy by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 410.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of ETSY opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $180,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,993 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,705. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

