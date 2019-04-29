Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.52.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $85.95 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

