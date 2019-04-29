Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $160.94 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-cigna-corp-ci.html.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.