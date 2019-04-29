ONE Gas (OGS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.27-3.57 EPS.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,451. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

