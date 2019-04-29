ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. ONE Gas reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $464.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of OGS opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ONE Gas has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,875,000 after acquiring an additional 152,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 580,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

