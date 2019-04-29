Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.37 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

OHI opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $4,440,176. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

