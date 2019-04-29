Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.