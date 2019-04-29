Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

