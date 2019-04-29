Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,372. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

