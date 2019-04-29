Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $598.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00416843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.01010925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00179936 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001396 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

