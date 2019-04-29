Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,417 Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,199,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 546,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 582,527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of AVAL opened at $8.01 on Monday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

