Northern Trust Corp Has $2.35 Million Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,637,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 216,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis Sadlowski bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,361. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/northern-trust-corp-has-2-35-million-stake-in-ceco-environmental-corp-cece.html.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.