North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.43. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0152 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of North American Construction Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

