Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.54.

CRL traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $143.36. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,666. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,099.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,548.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $641,184.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $4,597,693. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/norris-perne-french-llp-mi-cuts-stake-in-charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.