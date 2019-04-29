Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,980 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.96 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

