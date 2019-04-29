Norma Group (NOEJ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/26/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOEJ traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €41.70 ($48.49). 178,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group SE has a one year low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a one year high of €70.15 ($81.57). The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

