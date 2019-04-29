Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 471,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TTEC by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in TTEC by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $419.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $52,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

