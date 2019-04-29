Norges Bank Invests $12.80 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,951,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 17,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $164,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Charles Stone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,476 shares of company stock valued at $567,824 in the last three months. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

