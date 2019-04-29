Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.06.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,560. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $138.34 and a one year high of $211.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.