Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,179 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 651,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 548,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $41.39 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

