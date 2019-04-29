Nokia books surprise loss Involving tough competition in networks

Equipment maker Nokia has reported a surprise loss amid competition for the brand new wireless 5G networks that are expected this season to increase in business.

The organization, based in Espoo, Finland, said Thursday its net loss for its January-March interval was 116 million euros ($130 million), against gain of 83 million euros a year before. Sales rose 2% to 5 billion euros.

CEO Rajeev Suri said earnings from the faster but more expensive 5G systems are likely to”grow sharply” in the second half of this year.

He explained the”slow start to this year” was caused by aggressive competition in the network sector – dominated by Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei – in the first stages of 5G rollout. That’d created”near-term pressure but longer-term opportunity.”