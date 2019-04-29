NN (NNBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NN stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NN has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.34.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NN by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NN by 343.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NN by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in NN by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.