Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,795 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 115.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

