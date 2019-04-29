Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

PRAH opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

