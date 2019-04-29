NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $478.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $557.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total transaction of $71,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,796 shares of company stock valued at $33,747,321. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

