New Residential Investment (NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NRZ. Nomura assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 102.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.