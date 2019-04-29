New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Acquires 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,950.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $959.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,167.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/new-jersey-better-educational-savings-trust-acquires-400-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.