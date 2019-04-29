New Gold (NGD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.90 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,332,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,441,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in New Gold by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 716,527 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,817,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 446,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,817,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 446,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

