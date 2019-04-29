Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 73.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/nestle-s-a-s-nsrgy-holdings-raised-by-quadrant-capital-group-llc.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.