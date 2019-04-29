National Bank Financial Raises TFI International (TFII) Price Target to C$48.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$44.01 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$33.36 and a 52-week high of C$49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,266,720. Insiders sold a total of 194,300 shares of company stock worth $7,896,600 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.