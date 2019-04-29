Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,807,000 after purchasing an additional 496,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 950,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,791,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,661 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. 50,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,721. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $74,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,964.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,221,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/naples-global-advisors-llc-has-3-63-million-position-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.