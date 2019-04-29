Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.41

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 7761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $464.34 million, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $163,500.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,823 shares of company stock worth $750,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

