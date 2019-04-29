Mullen Group (MTL) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$16.93.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.729999989620853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently -186.34%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

