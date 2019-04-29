MTS Systems (MTSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. MTS Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.42-2.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.42-2.72 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MTS Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTSC opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

