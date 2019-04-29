Montage Resources (MR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Montage Resources stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montage Resources stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. Montage Resources comprises approximately 2.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Montage Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.