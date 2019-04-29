Montage Resources (MR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Montage Resources stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Montage Resources Company Profile
Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
