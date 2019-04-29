Mobile Mini (MINI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mobile Mini from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

