Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.01 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Baidu by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $166.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $153.78 and a 52-week high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.47.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
