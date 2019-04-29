Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.68 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on MITK shares. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,052.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

