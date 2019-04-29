Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.57 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5895 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

