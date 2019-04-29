Millennium Management LLC Acquires 23,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (KSA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 105,891 shares during the period.

KSA stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

