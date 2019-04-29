Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

