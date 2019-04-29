Methanex Co. (MX) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at C$74.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$62.48 and a 52 week high of C$107.07.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.