Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMSI. ValuEngine cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,617. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,188,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,875,000 after purchasing an additional 522,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,875,000 after purchasing an additional 522,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.