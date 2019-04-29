Mercury General Co. (MCY) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Mercury General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 114.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury General news, Director George Gwyer Braunegg bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.86 per share, with a total value of $25,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. ValuEngine raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

