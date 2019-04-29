Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $328.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,286 shares of company stock valued at $26,704,368 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

