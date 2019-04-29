Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.81 Million in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Baxter International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,949. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $76.18 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.12.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

