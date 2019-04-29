Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $69,000 in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Stock

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,247,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,247,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,980,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,813,000 after buying an additional 304,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,597,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,572,000 after buying an additional 1,858,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4,039.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,240,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,186,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

ACC stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/meeder-asset-management-inc-invests-69000-in-american-campus-communities-inc-acc-stock.html.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.