Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.60

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 101665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

MDSO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,237 shares of company stock worth $3,568,628 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/medidata-solutions-mdso-sets-new-12-month-high-at-98-60.html.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.