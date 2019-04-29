MediciNova (MNOV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $10.95 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.12.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.