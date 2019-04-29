MediciNova (MNOV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $10.95 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MediciNova by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediciNova by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MediciNova by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

