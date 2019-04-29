Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.75 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 117.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.06. 53,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,304. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $142.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,174,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

