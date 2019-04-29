MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises 9.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,899,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,322,000 after purchasing an additional 943,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,846,000 after purchasing an additional 278,695 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,120,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,382,000 after purchasing an additional 274,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,585. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $139.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/meag-munich-ergo-assetmanagement-gmbh-boosts-stake-in-boston-properties-inc-bxp.html.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.